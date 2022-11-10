Medicare Expert Senta Curran CFP®: Is it possible for someone in good health who is retiring at age 62 to buy Medicare? If so, what are the costs?

It is not possible. If only it were! It would help a lot of people. As of now, anyone under age 65 (unless they’ve been on disability for 2 years or have end-stage renal disease) is limited to employer group insurance of the individual market.

Senta Curran, CFP® is the owner of Curran Financial, The George Thompson Agency and Medicare Made 4U. She has provided both financial advice and medicare solutions for nearly two decades. Senta states, “In our everchanging field there are often more questions than answers. We must work collaboratively to provide the best service we can and not rely completely on technology to solve important personal challenges.”

Senta Curran brings three facets essential to the success of the Medicare Made 4U team. Senta has a burning passion to help others, an unquenchable thirst for learning and the solid foundation of decades of experience.

Senta states, “This business is about building strong relationships, understanding the essential needs of your clients and delivering on your promises.” She holds a strong belief that a financial planner’s job goes beyond the numbers. She adds, “If you are doing your job well, you are there through life’s difficult and prosperous times alike, you are a coach, advisor and confidant.” Senta followed her thirst for learning to gain two bachelor’s degrees, a Certified Financial Planner designation and an MBA (Master of Business Administration) ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant) CLU (Chartered Life Underwriter) CLTC (Certified for Long-Term Care.)