Can the Knicks Finally Win Another Championship?

There was a time when basketball fans in this part of New York State would keep their allegiances quiet if they were fans of the Knicks. For one of the biggest ball clubs in the world, with a wage bill that dwarves many in the NBA, the Knicks have woefully underperformed for years.

Although the Knicks have been playoff regulars in the last few years, there were no postseason games at all from 2013 to 2020 and there have been a number of embarrassing series losses over the last few decades – even when the team has played well. Maybe that is why the top betting sites online still seem to be reluctant to call this team a favorite to win a championship.

The Knicks have not won a title for over 50 years and the fans are desperate to celebrate in the same way that those from Denver, Milwaukee, and Toronto have in just the last decade. That’s before we even think about the number of championships won by the likes of the Celtics and the Lakers. Could this be the year that the Knicks go all the way – and hoops fans in these parts proudly show off their allegiance?

Improvement Year-on-Year

When Tom Thibodeau took over as head coach of the Knicks in 2020, the team had not been to the postseason for seven years. There had been a couple of seasons in that time when the team only won 17 games and the entire organization was considered something of a joke. A 4-1 series loss to the Hawks in the first round was a disappointment but did promise more playoff action to come in the next few years.

That second season saw a dip in form – and wins – and had Knicks fans concerned that the bad old days were returning. But we have now had two years of winning around 50 regular season games and a run to the conference semifinals in both. That needs to get even better but the year-on-year improvement has to be applauded.

Star Quality

The main reason for the Knicks’ success in the last few years has been the caliber of athletes that has arrived in New York. Main man Jalen Brunson wasn’t even considered to be an elite player in Dallas alongside Luka Donçić but he is now an All-Star leading the Knicks to a real chance of going all the way.

Thibs has not been shy to offload what were considered very good players – and ones that were well-loved by the Garden crowd – if he has been able to trade up. Looking at the current roster, the likes of OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns have greatly improved the team and look the part of championship-winning players.

Struggling Against Elite Teams

There is no doubt that the Knicks now have a roster that can compete with just about everyone in the league. But there are a number of teams that have proved tough to live with during this regular season. That would not be too much of a problem if these opponents were a random selection of teams across the league – but they are the elites of the NBA at the current time.

No matter where the games have been played, the Knicks have not been able to record a win against the Celtics, Cavs, and Thunder. It hasn’t stopped the team from earning a spot in the playoffs but it doesn’t bode well for the postseason. Those are the teams that the Knicks will have to get past to win a championship and they don’t seem to be able to do that at the moment.

Injury Worries

For all the talent that the Knicks have brought to the roster in the last few years, there is still the very real worry of what happens when the best players get injured. There are not many top teams in the NBA that can deal with losing their star players but a number of injuries to the Knicks have already shown weaknesses.

Jalen Brunson is the obvious example here. The injuries he suffered during the playoffs last year ultimately played a major role in the Knicks exiting earlier than hoped, and he has recently missed a number of games with ankle problems. Hopefully, he will be able to come back stronger for the postseason but the Knicks just can’t afford to be without their elite players.

Postseason Preview

The playoff bracket will not be known until the last games of the regular season have finished, of course. But it looks as though the Knicks will play one of the successful teams from the play-in tournament. That could give New York the opportunity to gain revenge over the Hawks – but it is the second round that could cause some problems.

Depending on which position the Knicks finish in the East, there might be a series against the Celtics or the Cavs up next. That poor record against both is a concern – and even if the Knicks are successful against one of those teams, they will probably face the other in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Contenders? Yes. Champions? Hmmm

There is no doubt that the Knicks are getting better and have a very good roster of players capable of going far in the playoffs. But, for all our dreams of New York winning another championship, this team still feels as though it is not quite one of the very best in the NBA.

Hopefully, Brunson, Hart, Towns, and the rest, will prove us wrong over the next few weeks. New York is crying out for another championship and this is a group of athletes that seem to have more chance than any in recent history of achieving that.