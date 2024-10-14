Top 3 Reasons To Buy TikTok Followers: Growth, Growth, Growth

When you create great content and then purchase TikTok followers — as long as you buy the right type of followers from the right social media marketing service — you’re going to generate substantial TikTok growth.

In fact, you’ll see three types of growth, and those are the top three reasons to buy TikTok fans.

1. Growth in the audience for your TikTok videos

2. Growth in your organic follower count

3. Growth in your TikTok influence and importance

How does that work? Let’s find out

Growing Your TikTok Audience

Not all TikTok accounts are equal. Some become extremely popular, while others languish with relatively few followers. Account size may not matter to TikTok users who only use the social media platform to watch funny videos, but it matters greatly to those who want their posts to be seen widely. It also matters to the TikTok algorithms.

The app grew enormously once it was open for signups by American and European users. More than 30 million posts are uploaded to TikTok every day; the vast majority of them are never shown in random users’ feeds.

Enter the system’s algorithms. They assign visibility for TikTok videos, giving priority to the platform’s most popular accounts. That means posters with small fan bases are essentially shut out — unless they know one crucial workaround.

Accounts that are quickly adding followers are also considered popular and they’re rewarded with greater exposure, too.

That’s how buying TikTok followers grows your audience. Your new followers tell the algorithms that your posts deserve greater visibility, so more people will see your videos for the first time.

Growing Your Organic Follower Count

Once your content is exposed to a large audience, many of them will like it and hit the “follow” button. That organic growth is the goal of most who buy TikTok followers, since unlike purchased fans, organic ones are likely to become loyal followers and buy the products you promote.

Purchasing followers has become the only fast and effective way to build a large fan base. The app is now so big that growth strategies like optimizing your TikTok profile and TikTok username and using lots of hashtags in posts simply don’t work anymore.

And buying followers works well; it’s how most power users have built their organic follower count.

Growing Your TikTok Influence and Importance

With a large fan base, the TikTok world is yours. Influencers earn money creating sponsored content, other programs let you monetize your account in other ways, content creators can show their work to a huge audience. Importance on the app is determined by popularity, and you’re in the club.

That is if you don’t make one big mistake.

Buying Fake Followers

Scam artists make big money selling fake TikTok interactions generated with bots. If you’re fooled into buying fake followers, your chance at a growing social media presence and TikTok fame can be destroyed; the algorithms detect and delete them immediately and may delete your TikTok account, too.

It’s crucial to buy real followers, who are real people with real accounts on the app. Since they’re real TikTok users, their follows satisfy the algos and earn you a larger audience. That allows you to jumpstart your organic growth and become popular and influential.

Who sells real TikTok followers? We recommend these five trustworthy and reliable services.

The Top Two TikTok Services

Buzzoid

No one’s better at providing real, high-quality TikTok followers than Buzzoid. With experience dating back to 2012, when this service began delivering effective Instagram followers, Buzzoid has built a deserved reputation for jumpstarting TikTok growth and turning many “ordinary” customers into influencers on the platform.

Here’s what you can expect from Buzzoid:

• Ten reasonably-priced choices of real TikTok follower packages, from 100 to 10,000 interactions

• Instant delivery

• Streamlined and fully-secure ordering that takes less than a minute

• Expert 24/7 customer support

And perhaps most importantly, Buzzoid’s followers generate an average 100% return on your investment, meaning you’ll see 100 new organic followers for every 100 you buy. That’s the best performance you’ll see from any service, making Buzzoid the most effective TikTok growth provider available.

Buy real TikTok followers from Buzzoid now

Twicsy

There isn’t unanimous agreement with our Buzzoid conclusion across the TikTok world. A large number of influencers (but not a majority) insist that Twicsy’s real followers generate even stronger growth than Buzzoid’s. That’s not our view, but it’s true that the two providers are very close in the number of organic followers their services deliver.

Other Twicsy features:

• Eight real follower packages, from 100 to 20,000 interactions

• Fair pricing

• Rapid delivery 60-second ordering on a safe, modern website

• Support available around the clock

Buzzoid and Twicsy supporters both agree on one thing: both companies are outstanding TikTok providers.

Buy real TikTok followers from Twicsy now

Three More Reputable, High-Quality Services

TokMatik

Our last three recommended services are all very good choices, better than any other TikTok services you can find with the exceptions of Buzzoid and Twicsy.

TokMatik jumped into the market right after TikTok launched in America and built a powerful operation surprisingly quickly. They can deliver 100-5,000 high-quality, real followers in just minutes and at affordable prices, with customer service and support on par with our two top options.

You won’t see quite the same powerful organic growth from TokMatik followers that you’d get from Buzzoid or Twicsy. However, their results approach 95% of those the two top services deliver, which is why many influencers use TokMatik as a supplemental follower source worth considering by anyone just starting their TikTok journey.

Buy real TikTok followers from TokMatik now

Rushmax and InstaPort (tie)

These two newer providers have seemingly come out of nowhere to enter the conversation within the past year.

Both Rushmax and InstaPort can quickly deliver packages of 100 to 5,000 follows from real TikTok users, with quality that’s surprisingly high for services that don’t have the deep experience of our first three choices. Transactions and customer data are secure, ordering is fast, support is always available; in short, they do everything right.

The results customers enjoy aren’t at TokMatik’s level just yet, but with the rapid growth of these two services, we fully expect Rushmax or InstaPort (or both of them) to be challenging for a top-three spot soon.

The Rewards of More Visibility and a Larger Following

You can benefit in many ways when your videos are seen widely on TikTok and you acquire a much larger number of followers. The specific rewards depend on the goals you want to achieve with your TikTok presence.

1. A Warm, Fuzzy Feeling

This may not matter to many readers, but some users want a higher follower count simply because it makes them feel like their time spent on TikTok has been worthwhile, or because they have a deep need to feel popular, or because they want to brag about their growing fan base to their friends.

Buying authentic TikTok followers lets them accomplish all those goals.

2. A Large, Appreciative Audience

For many people, the first thing that comes to mind when their videos have huge visibility is “How can I make money from this?” That’s not necessarily what many content creators are thinking about.

Just like artists, they want their work to be enjoyed by an audience that is entertained or informed. Being able to show their vids to more viewers is the primary reason they buy real TikTok fans; they also love all the comments and feedback they receive from their appreciative audience.

3. The Ability to Make Money

Tell the truth. This is probably the first thing you think of when you visualize growing your online presence, and TikTok is the ideal venue to earn good money with a social media account.

The platform’s Creator Marketplace is open to users with at least 10,000 followers; there, you can be matched with sponsors who pay for sponsored posts or collaborations. You can also enroll in programs that send you checks based on your content creation and viewership, and be eligible to earn tips from people watching your live streams.

You don’t even need 10,000 followers to make money on TikTok, either. With just 1,000 followers, options like sharing in the app’s advertising revenue, opening a TikTok shop, creating a subscriber channel with exclusive content, and accepting gifts from your fans are all available — along with many more programs that let you earn while you post.

4. Influencer Status

Here’s the one most readers have been waiting for.

Fun fact: once you have 1,000 followers, you’re considered a TikTok influencer. More specifically, with 1,000 to 10,000 fans you’re a nano-influencer and some sponsors will pay you anywhere from $25 to $100 per sponsored post.

Boost that fan base over 10,000 and you graduate to micro-influencer status. Users with 10,000-100,000 followers are generally paid hundreds of dollars for the sponsored content they post.

For the truly ambitious, having more than a million followers can earn you thousands of bucks per sponsored post as a macro-influencer, not to mention the possibility of big-money collaborations and of course, lots of free goodies. And mega-influencers with millions of fans make the f-you money we’ve all heard about.

5. Business Success

Any company looking to build a powerful presence on TikTok would be smart to build follower purchases into their marketing strategy. The added visibility allows them to create a community of interested customers where they can build brands, introduce or promote products, and generate revenue at a very attractive return on investment.

6. Increased Account Credibility

When you’re surfing your TikTok feed, are you more likely to watch videos posted by accounts with 100 followers, or 100,000?

The answer is obvious. A higher follower count provides “social proof” that an account’s content is worth watching because so many others think it is. That credibility is just as important when you’re deciding whether you can trust the products that an account is promoting. “Buying” that credibility by purchasing followers has been proven to work.

When you buy TikTok likes and TikTok views to boost your likes and view counts, you’re pushing that credibility even higher — while also increasing the engagement rates that may determine whether your videos make the app’s “For You” page or go viral, too.

What to Consider When Buying TikTok Followers

Real follows from active TikTok users.

Without that guarantee, no other considerations matter. It’s essential to find a follower service that will provide 100% genuine TikTok followers. Otherwise, your money’s been wasted and you may lose your account. All of our recommended options always deliver real followers.

You should also consider the results a service delivers. The best sites come close to delivering the same number of organic followers as the size of the follower package you’ve ordered. The providers we’ve featured meet or approach that benchmark. (Don’t always believe customer reviews posted on the site; those can be faked.)

After that, the details of their service should meet or exceed certain levels.

• Packages: Look for a wide selection, since you’ll have the best success (and your growth won’t look unnatural) if you match the size of your package to the size of your account.

• Pricing: Look for affordable prices, but not very low ones. Cheap TikTok followers are likely to be fake.

• Delivery: Fast delivery is essential if you want your growth to begin immediately.

• User Experience: A fast ordering process that’s completely secure, an around-the-clock customer support team, and a customer satisfaction guarantee, are just as essential.

Conclusion

Having a large follower base is your ticket to almost anything you could want to do on TikTok: be seen widely, make money, grow your business, impress your friends. However, the only way to buy that ticket is to buy active TikTok followers from a high-quality TikTok service.

The high-quality services we’ve recommended all deliver the real followers you need to jumpstart your TikTok growth and become popular, influential, and important on the social media app.