Best Bars in NYC to Watch Premier League Soccer

What does your perfect Saturday look like? Well if you are a soccer fan it probably starts with an early get-up, a good breakfast, and then an early beer in your fave bar. If you live in New York you may have already found your fave spot to watch the action, but it may be worth checking out some other places too. Whether you are visiting NYC, new to the city, or a long-term resident, these are some of the best places to watch the EPL.

Football Factory at Legends

The name alone makes this spot an enticing place to go to, and they don’t disappoint when it comes to coverage of the EPL. You can find the Football Factory at 6 W 33rd St, and expect some 20+ big screens to ensure a great view. The beer flows, the food is great and they offer multiple games on sm,aller screens, as well as a main event on the large TVs. This pub isn’t affiliated with one club, so it is great for all comers.

Banter Bar

You will find the Banter Bar in Williamsburg, on 132 Havemeyer St, and they know just what football fans are looking for. No matter how early the game is on, you will find the Banter Bar open for business. The bar showcases everything soccer-related, including ensuring that they have a good selection of EPL games on midweek and throughout the weekend. This is a bar with a great reputation as one of NYC’s best soccer bars, and boy do they live up to it.

Carragher’s, FiDi

This is one for all the Liverpool fans, a bar specifically designed for Reds to gather and worship. Jamie Carragher may not have played much of a part in the conception of this bar, but he has visited once or twice and certainly given it his seal of approval. You don’t have to walk alone just because you are in NYC, head to Carragher’s and watch the game with fellow Reds.

Astoria Tavern, Astoria

On its own website, the Astoria Tavern proudly proclaims that “your game is always on!” This is a statement that is rarely untrue. With more than 20 big screens showing soccer from both the EPL and across the European leagues, it is a great place to watch your fave club. There is a lovely vibe in this tavern, with friendly rivalries and welcoming regulars. Find the tavern at 33-16 23rd Ave, Queens.

Flannery’s Bar, Union Square

Spurs are looking like they are going to have a great few seasons ahead, and if you are a fan of the North London outfit then Flannery’s Bar is where you need to go. This is the home of the NY Spurs supporter’s club, and they count on a great crowd whenever the Lilywhites are in action. All games are shown, no matter what hour they take place.

There you have it, some of the best NYC bars for your EPL watching.