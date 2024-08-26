Pet of the Week: Meet Princess

Meet Princess
Terrier mix
Warwick, NY
8 years old, female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Very loving to people of all ages, playful, great couch companion.
Coat Length: Longish
House-trained: Yes
Health: Healthy, spayed, tested and vaccinated
Good in a home with:
No other pets
Respectful children
A lifetime commitment
Adopt Princess at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only