x
Pet of the Week: Meet Princess

Warwick /
| 26 Aug 2024 | 04:54
    Princess.
Meet Princess

Terrier mix

Warwick, NY

8 years old, female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Very loving to people of all ages, playful, great couch companion.

Coat Length: Longish

House-trained: Yes

Health: Healthy, spayed, tested and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

No other pets

Respectful children

A lifetime commitment

Adopt Princess at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only