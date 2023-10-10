Safety in Chester

Chester’s residents deserve to live safely. Now more than ever, with all the distractions of the world, driving a car or walking near a road can be dangerous.

Lowering speed limits, changing police patrols, tuning traffic lights, and installing safety equipment are some things that could be done about this. When I noticed a lot of speeding in my neighborhood, I contacted Councilman Brandon Holdridge. He responded right away and worked with our Highway Department to allow for speed signs to be installed on my street. This was of particular concern being that our street was a designated route for school buses. I’ve watched town board meetings. This councilman seems to have a long history of looking out for the safety of vehicles and residents alike. I saw one example of a resolution he got passed that asked the NYS DOT to lower the speed limit on Route 94 where multiple accidents happened in the past. His efforts were successful and people are safer for it.

He’s acted on public input from speed signs, to traffic lights, to guardrails and more, always keeping safety and ease of travel in mind. That’s why I’m supporting him for town supervisor in this year’s election.

Paul Leonard

Chester