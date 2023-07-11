Montgomery. Anticipation builds for Orange County Freedom Fest on July

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus reminds residents that the County’s 2023 Freedom Fest fireworks show will be held on Friday, July 21, at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery.

“We are looking forward to another great fireworks show at beautiful Thomas Bull Memorial Park,” Neuhaus said. “I purposefully hold Freedom Fest later in the month of July to avoid interfering with municipal celebrations. It’s always a fun, family-oriented event and the County anticipates another great turnout this year.”

Freedom Fest will include a special salute to veterans and will feature live music from the Black Dirt Bandits.

Attendees can purchase food and beverages from a variety of food trucks and vendors or bring their own. (Please note: No glass containers pop-up tents, or sparklers are permitted.)

The gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at dusk. A rain date is scheduled for July 28, 2023.

Please check www.orangecountygov.com and the Orange County Facebook page for information and updates about Freedom Fest.