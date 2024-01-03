Democracy will crumble under a Trump presidency

This month marks three years since the January 6 insurrection — a direct attack on our democracy, our freedom to vote, and a preview of how far Trump is willing to go to cling to power. January 6 was the violent and deadly culmination of a months-long criminal conspiracy after the 2020 election, when Trump attempted to stop the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history.

But even as he faces multiple indictments for this criminal conspiracy he led, Trump is still running for president in 2024.

If elected to a second term, Trump pledges to weaponize the Department of Justice to seek revenge against his political opponents, to pardon himself and his allies for crimes they commit, and to deploy the military against demonstrators exercising their First Amendment rights — all while purging the federal government of anyone who doesn’t agree with him.

After seeing how far Trump was willing to go on January 6, we should take these campaign promises seriously. Trump and his allies pose an urgent threat to our democracy, our fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law. It’s up to all of us to ensure they do not return to power.

