Clearing up falshoods on Sugar Loaf’s historic district project

I am writing in response to some allegations made against the Town of Chester and individuals involved in the Sugar Loaf Historical District project, the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation and Chester Conservation Advisory Council in a letter to the editor last month, as well as several social media posts.

Lydia Cuadros, a private citizen and member of the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation, initially presented to the Chester Town Board the concept of Sugar Loaf being designated a historic district, joining its neighbors of Goshen and Warwick.

Historic consultant Neil Larson’s services were highly recommended by our town historian, Clif Patrick and the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) who noted that Neil Larson was well known and highly respected for this specific type of work.

Contrary to a previous letter to the editor, procuring a historic consultant like Neil Larson did not require multiple bids as it is a professional consulting service. This exemption for professional services is spelled out in our Town Code and NY General Municipal Law.

The Town signed a contract with historic consultant Neil Larson to draft a National Register Nomination Form on behalf of Chester for the commercial district located within the Hamlet of Sugar Loaf for the initial price of $13,500.

According to several sources, including the Preservation League of New York, fees for a project like this can cost up to$15,000 and are dependent on a number of factors, including scope of work, required research and documentation, number and size of properties under consideration, etc.

We sought out a grant to pay for the preparation of the nomination package, but due to complications from a number of factors, which did include a mistake by Mr. Larson and a mistake from SHPO, we did not receive the grant.

I have not seen one document that quoted the reason for the denied grant being Mr. Larson’s “high fee.” Until I see something that proves that, it is an utter fabrication. Mr. Larson agreed to reduce his price by $1,000, bringing the total cost down to $12,500, which is still within the normal fee range due to the denied grant application.

Because of all of the allegations recently levied against the town, I had our town attorney check into this whole process who found zero improprieties or illegal actions taken. Until I see hard evidence that proves otherwise, allegations of unlawful contracts, processes, or relationships are utter fabrications.

Concerning the application, the boundaries of the historical district were drawn to match that of the Sugar Loaf commercial district which is already well-defined because of our zoning codes. We can pursue future projects to include more of historical Sugar Loaf, including individual, outlying buildings and farms that encompass a larger area of the town. However, that would require more research which will cost more money and take more time – something which I am not opposed to considering doing in the future.

I would like to note that the letter to the editor written by the person who attacked the process admitted to me of having their own Sugar Loaf historic nomination denied years ago, partially because it included a much larger area than the commercial district currently being proposed.

Throughout the full process over many months dating back to the spring/summer of 2023, if anyone had concerns about the project, the contract, how it was procured, or its costs, they had multiple opportunities at town board meetings to speak out. We received only full support from residents/shop owners in Sugar Loaf throughout the entire process.

A historical district has many benefits to those within it, including: better preserving historical landmarks/properties, increasing the prestige of the area, and opening up certain eligible properties to grants and tax credits. The full town board in 2023 voted for this project.

I want to make it clear that there was no corruption, illegal activity, or improper relationships of any kind. I also want it to be known that the town of Chester, Clif Patrick, Lydia Cuadros, Jeff Zahn (Sugar Loaf Community Foundation president) and Elizabeth Barrett-Zahn (Chester Conservation Advisory Council secretary) have done nothing illegal or improper to my or the town attorney’s knowledge.

These individuals, who contrary to more falsehoods, have all lived in the community for over a decade and are community-oriented people who want to improve Chester’s quality of life. Any attacks against them or the organizations they represent without any actual proof of wrong-doing is disgraceful.

Finally, I have not “planted” or “given” anyone their positions in these organizations. I work with these and other groups in the community as your supervisor, to also try to improve Chester’s quality of life. If anyone has any questions or concerns about any of this, please feel free to contact me any time.

Brandon Holdridge, Supervisor

Town of Chester