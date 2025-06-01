Chester’s Doordash shooting in a culture of Dismissal

To the Editor:

In comments regarding the Chester Highway Department superintendent Smith’s alleged shooting of an unarmed delivery driver, suppositions concerning race, alcohol and political affiliation prevail.

Ignored is the Town of Chester’s own municipal culture. Until 2025, I have only ONCE recommended a town terminate a public official. That was a year ago (May 2024), and the official was Highway Superintendent Smith. This because of his Facebook photo of a New York State protected species that had just been beheaded immediately before. In comments, Mr. Smith suggested that, because it’s a protected species (Timber rattler), he could not publicly confirm his responsibility for this illegal beheading. He also stated that he “Think(s) it was a democrat...or rattlesnake but pretty sure Democrat.” While I am a hunter, I draw a hard line between shooting game species for food and this Taliban-esque beheading of a protected species for social media “likes.” When I brought this to a town board member last year (and Cc-ed the town attorney), his response was “John is a good person ... Coming after him for something like this would not be productive.”

No closer look, no vote, nothing. Just a qualitative assessment of this municipal superintendent as being “a good person.” That was that. An Isolated incident, maybe? Chester’s municipal culture reveals otherwise. Since January 2024, the Town of Chester has appointed two married couples (4 individuals) to 3 different municipal legal bodies. One of these spouses enjoys membership on the town ethics board (you read that correctly: “Ethics Board”), so any complaints regarding this literal crony-nepotism would be, in essence, complaining to the mouse as to why he shouldn’t guard the cheese.

This ethics board member’s response to me was to call me a “fool,” and state that he’d “love to say this to (my) face.” Clearly a beacon of ethical conduct. This because I’d shared concerns about the chair of a different municipal council, and that chair’s violations of the New York State Open Meetings law. That chair also happens to be his wife.

Welcome to Chester. The municipal conservation board, whose chair is married to this name-calling ethics board member, meets at a building privately owned by another conservation board member along with that member’s husband, who is on the town’s Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center advisory board. The husband also heads up a private Chester-based organization that directly benefitted in over $30,000 of Chester taxpayer monies last year, thanks to another officer of that private Chester-based organization, an officer who now also serves on the town’s municipal ethics committee.

Other municipal officers (plural) enjoy membership on more than one town board: Another ethics board member is also a member of the Master Plan committee. Another Master Plan committee member enjoys membership in the town’s municipal conservation council...the one that meets at private property owned by two other municipal staffers. It’s one tight family, all watching out for one another, ready to dismiss concerns regarding other town staffers with dismissive platitudes like “John is a good person” or “You are a fool, and I’d love to tell you to your face.” In another town, A Highway Superintendent’s alleged shooting of an unarmed delivery driver might have been averted.

Any literate police detective will confirm that subjects that mistreat and torture animals show a statistically high probability of perpetrating violent crimes against humans. Lopping off the heads of wild animals certainly qualifies as torture. Had the town board and attorney seriously considered my concerns about this superintendent, they might have recommended counseling for him after they were informed of his illegal (and Taliban-like) beheading of a protected species in 2024. Maybe in a town without this culture of cronyism, nepotism and dismissal of substantive concerns of constituents, these clear warning signs would have been addressed, and this tragedy would never have happened. But this IS 2025 Chester, after all, and “John is a good person.”

Jay Westerveld

Sugar Loaf