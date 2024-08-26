Home
Aurora Borealis over Mt. Eve
Warwick
| 26 Aug 2024 | 11:21
On the night of August 11 several stargazers gathered on Union Corners Road in Warwick to watch the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower. As luck would have it the remnants of a coronal mass ejection arrived during the observing period and generated a highly visible aurora. The photo shows Pine Island’s Mt. Eve as seen from the eastern side looking towards the northwest sky beyond.
Photo by Chuck Mund
