Warwick police save mother and baby from life-threatening dog attack

On Wednesday, July 19, at approximately 2:42 p.m., Town of Warwick Police received a call about a dog attacking an infant in the Village of Warwick.

Prior to arrival of the police, the baby’s mother was able to stop the dog from biting the seven-month-old’s head and face.

The dog then turned on the mother and started biting her neck. This occurred on a covered porch attached to the house.

During the scuffle, a Tiki torch knocked over, setting the porch on fire.

The first arriving officers immediately put the baby in a patrol car and headed for St. Anthony Community Hospital’s emergency room, while another officer tased the dog, which caused the dog to release the mother’s neck.

First aid was started immediately on the woman to stop the bleeding. The dog then charged the officer with the taser and other Warwick officers. Officers shot and killed the dog.

The Warwick Fire Department arrived and quickly extinguished the fire on the porch. Warwick EMS treated and transported the mother to Garnet Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

The infant was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center. Three officers were treated and released from St. Anthony Community Hospital with minor injuries.

“The actions of the first arriving officers on the scene of a vicious dog attack saved the lives of a mother and her baby,” the Warwick Police Department stated in a Facebook post. “Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The incident is under investigation by the police department’s detective unit.