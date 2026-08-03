Town of Goshen Police

July 20

Patrol conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 17A in the Town of Goshen. As a result of the investigation into the matter, a 36-year-old male was charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. He was then processed and later released, next to appear in the Town of Goshen Court.

July 21

Patrol units responded to the area of 6 ½ Station Road in the Town of Goshen regarding an alleged report of a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles head on with injuries. An on-scene investigation was conducted, and a report was filed

July 22

Patrol followed up to previous larceny complaint where automobile parts were alleged to have been stolen from a local business in the Town of Goshen. As a result of the investigation into the matter a 63-year-old male was charged with grand larceny. He was processed at the station, next to appear in the Town of Goshen Court.

Patrol units responded to State Route 17A in the Town of Goshen regarding an alleged report of a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle that struck a tree. As a result of the investigation into the matter a 34-year-old male was charged with driving while intoxicated by alcohol along with numerous vehicle and traffic violations. He was processed at the station, next to appear in the Town of Goshen Court and released to a sober third party.

Patrol conducted a vehicle and traffic. As a result of the investigation into the matter, a 28-year-old female was charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. She was then processed and later released, next to appear in the Town of Goshen Court.

Patrol units responded to the area of Hartley Road in the Town of Goshen regarding an alleged report of a motor vehicle crash involving garbage truck and went off the road. An on-scene investigation was conducted, and a report was filed.

July 24

Patrol units responded to a local residence off of Arcadia Road in the Town of Goshen regarding an alleged report of a domestic disturbance involving a verbal altercation between mother and son-in-law. Officers spoke with the parties, assisted in de-escalating the situation, and worked to restore and maintain the peace. An on-scene investigation was conducted, and a report was filed.

Patrol followed up to previous larceny complaint where money from a tip jar was alleged to have been stolen from a local business. As a result of the investigation into the matter a 28-year-old male was charged with petit larceny. He was processed at the station, next to appear in the Town of Goshen Court.

The Town of Goshen Police Department conducted a commercial vehicle inspection check on a number of commercial vehicles operating within the Town of Goshen. Investigation into this matter resulted in 22 citations being issued along with numerous, out of service vehicle violations.

July 29

Patrol conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 17M in the Town of Goshen. As a result of the investigation into the matter a 28-year-old female was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and numerous vehicle and traffic violations. She was processed at the station, next to appear in the Town of Goshen Court and released to a sober third party.

July 30

Patrol units responded to a multi-dwelling off of Craigville Road in the Town of Goshen regarding an alleged report of a medical call. After arriving on the scene and evaluating the situation, officers successfully coordinated with personnel on site to ensure the individual received the necessary care and evaluation. The individual was safely transported for further assistance.



Aug. 1

Patrol units responded to a residence off of Maple Ave in the Town of Goshen regarding an alleged report of a medical emergency. After arriving on the scene and evaluating the situation, officers assisted emergency medical technicians before the individual was safely transported for further assistance.