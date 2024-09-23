Goshen Village Police report recent arrests, actions

Goshen Village Police Chief Ryan Rich released the details of several actions taken by his team over the last few weeks.

On September 6, officers stopped a vehicle on West Main Street for a traffic infraction and determined that the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested for DWI and released on tickets to appear back in Goshen Village Court at a later date.

Also on September 6, a vehicle parked at Goshen High School was struck by another vehicle causing damage then left the scene. Patrols identified the vehicle and operator. The driver was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

On September 7, officers assisted the state police with a serious motor vehicle accident on Route 17 West.

On September 9, the police department received a traffic complaint claiming that vehicles were not stopping for a stop sign at Murray Ave. near McNally St. The department also received a complaint about vehicles speeding on Gregory Dr. The complaints prompted patrols to monitor and enforce these locations.

On September 10, a school resource officer assisted staff at the Goshen Middle school with a lock down drill.

On September 12, patrols assisted DPW with a large watermain break on Hatfield Lane.

On September 13 Officer Cody Hunt visited Boces CTech Law Enforcement Academy and spoke with the students about career in criminal justice

On September 18, officers stopped a vehicle on Greenwich Ave. for a traffic violation. According to the report, the vehicle was found to have a fraudulent NYS inspection sticker. The motorist was arrested and released on multiple traffic tickets to appear back in Goshen Village Court.

In addition to arrests and officer appearances around the village, Chief Rich also issued a reminder to residents that gun locks can be picked up at the precinct for free. The police department will also be participating in the Governors Traffic Safety Committee pedestrian safety campaign “See & Be Seen.” From October 13 to 19, patrols will be enforcing crosswalks in the village. Tickets will be issued to drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and pedestrians who fail to obey signals and use crosswalks correctly. The department is also preparing safety plans for multiple fall festivities, trunk-or-treats, and Halloween events.