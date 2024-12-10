Goshen Village Police issue latest report

Goshen Village Police Chief Ryan Rich recently issued his latest report of department actions and incidents that took place within the village over the last few weeks.

On November 25, patrols responded to Fletcher Street for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. According to Chief Rich’s report, sun glare was found to be a contributing factor. Motorists are reminded when experiencing limited visibility due to sun glare to slow down, use sunglasses or the car sun visor, and make sure your windshield is clean. Drivers are encouraged to pull over if the sun glare makes it too dangerous to continue driving.

Also on November 25, patrols responded to the Heritage Trail for a report of an intoxicated individual. The person was located, treated by the Goshen Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and transported to the hospital due to their high level of intoxication.

On November 28, two officers participated in an Orange County Stop DWI detail on Thanksgiving that resulted in two arrests — an arrest for driving while intoxicated and an arrest for aggravated unlicensed operation — and 22 traffic tickets.

On November 28, the department received a report of a large fight in front of an establishment on New St. The people involved left before officers arrived and no injuries were reported.

Also on November 28, investigator John Manna, who is assigned to the Orange County Child Abuse Task Force, was called in to investigate a child sexual assault allegation. Manna interviewed the suspect and allegedly secured a full confession, per Chief Rich’s report. Clayton Peterson, of Circleville, NY, was arrested for two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child. He was arraigned before Honorable Judge Richard Croughan, and remanded to Orange County Jail without bail.

On December 1, patrols located and secured a broken parking meter on Railroad Ave. Chief Rich said that water built up in the pole and froze, causing it to break off. The meter was turned over to Goshen Village DPW.

On December 4, overnight patrols checked Village street lights and lampposts for outages. Orange and Rockland were notified of the street lights requiring replacement or repair.

On December 5, a person was arrested for criminal contempt after violating an order of protection. That person was arraigned by Judge Kim Van Haaster and remanded to Orange County Jail.

Also on December 5, patrols responded to Woodhills Drive for a domestic disturbance, which resulted in one person being arrested for criminal mischief. That person was arraigned at City of Middletown Court and released. An order of protection was issued.

On December 6, a vehicle struck a parked car in a gas station on Greenwich Ave. and left. Both vehicles sustained damage. The vehicle that left the scene is a gold GMC registered to a person from Middletown. The police department is investigating the incident.