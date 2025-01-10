Goshen village police actions and arrests

Goshen Village Police Chief Ryan Rich recently issued his regular incident report for the village, detailing recent arrests, accidents, and other actions taken by members of his department. Below is a sampling of the chief’s report for December and early January.

On December 9, patrols responded to North Connector Rd. for a report of a two-car head on collision with injury. A motorist was cited for failing to yield the right of away.

On December 10, patrols assisted New York State Police with traffic control on Route 17 after a large vehicle struck the 17A overpass and rolled over, causing damage to the bridge. The bridge was inspected by engineers from NYSDOT and repairs will be required, Chief Rich said.

On December 13 and 18, the department received reports of large drones sighted over the Village. The police attempted to locate the pilots of the unmanned aircrafts and notified the NYSP and FBI.

On December 15, patrols investigated a report of road rage on Matthews St. One of the motorists reportedly had and active arrest warrant from the City of Middletown and was arrested and turned over to the Middletown Police Department.

On December 18, officers responded to West Main St. for a reported motor vehicle accident. One of the drivers involved was allegedly intoxicated, resulting in a DWI arrest. That driver was released on traffic tickets to appear back in Goshen Village Court.

On December 22, police stopped a vehicle on Sara Wells Trail for a traffic infraction and allegedly found the driver to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested for DWI and released on traffic tickets to appear in Goshen Village Court on a later date.

On December 29, police arrested a person in relation to a domestic dispute at a residence on Montgomery St. That person was charged with harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief, and released to appear back in Goshen Village Court. An order of protection was issued.

On December 31, police stopped a driver on 17M for speeding and found the person to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested for DWI and released on traffic tickets to appear back in Goshen Village Court.

On January 1, police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on North Connector Rd. The 19-year-old driver was found in possession of alcohol and had allegedly consumed it. The driver was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol and released to return to Goshen Village Court.

Also on January 1, police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Route 17A and found the driver to be impaired. The driver was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol and released on traffic tickets to appear back in Goshen Village Court.

Later on January 1, heavy winds caused a large tree to fall on Fletcher St. Patrols conducted traffic control and contacted DPW for removal.

On January 2, patrols responded to a report of a vehicle driving recklessly into the Village. Officers reportedly observed the vehicle failing to maintain lanes on Greenwich Ave. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was found to be intoxicated. The driver was released on traffic tickets to appear back in Goshen Village Court.

On January 3, patrols assisted Village DPW with traffic control as they trimmed trees throughout the Village.

On January 6, patrols assisted NYSP and Town of Goshen Police with a rollover motor vehicle accident on Route 17 east that resulted in injuries.

On January 8, police arrested a person for having an active Village of Goshen arrest warrant. That person was released to appear back in court on a later date.

On January 8, officers stopped a vehicle on Sarah Wells Trail for a traffic infraction. The driver was found to be impaired by drugs and in possession of narcotics, resulting in their arrest. The driver was released on an appearance ticket to appear back in Goshen Village Court.

On January 9, officers stopped a vehicle on Montgomery St. for a traffic violation and found the driver to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested for DWI and released on traffic tickets to appear back in Goshen Village Court.

Chief Rich will testify at a six-week trial beginning January 13 at the United States District Court in Scranton, Pa. Nine defendants were arrested and charged for burglarizing museums over 20 years including Goshen’s Harness Racing Museum in 2012. Five of the defendants involved have already plead guilty and confessed to burglarizing the Yogi Berra Museum in NJ, Space Farms in NJ, the Boxing Hall of Fame in NY, the Saratoga Springs Racing Museum in NY, the Sterling Hill mining museum in NJ, the Roger Maris Museum in North Dakota, the USGA Golf Museum, Everhart Museum in Pa., and many others. According to Chief Rich, the items stolen from the Harness Racing Museum were melted down and sold for the precious metals, forever erasing a part of Goshen’s history.