Goshen Village PD announces two promotions

A celebration was in order following the Goshen Village Hall meeting on Monday night. A considerable crowd of friends, family, and fellow officers, gathered at 276 Main Street to congratulate village police officers Michael Feo and Robert Kozlowski on their respective promotions. Kozlowski earned the title of sergeant, while Feo was promoted to detective.

Following the official ceremony, which took place before the village board and Goshen Village Police Chief Ryan Rich, the officers headed out to the scenic Village Hall lawn for handshakes, hugs, and photo opportunities.

According to Chief Rich, Kozlowski started his law enforcement career with the Town of Wallkill Police Department in 2013. He joined the Village of Goshen Police Department in 2014 as a part-time police officer and in 2017 became full-time. He was named the Village of Goshen Police Department’s Officer of the Year in 2016 in two categories — for nabbing the robber of a local business and for saving the life of someone who was threatening to jump off the Route 17 overpass. He is a certified EMT, general topics instructor, child safety seat technician, field training officer, and accreditation manager. He will be filling the vacancy created by Chief’s Rich’s promotion.

The chief also provided additional details regarding Feo’s accomplishments. Feo began his law enforcement career with the New York City Police Department in 2006. He transferred to the OCSO in May 2007 and then joined the Village of Goshen Police Department in December 2007. He was named the Village of Goshen Police Department’s Officer of the Year in 2010 for saving the life of a 61-year-old village resident using CPR and a defibrillator. In 2017 Feo was assigned to the Orange County Drug Task Force where he worked undercover on high-profile narcotics and organized crime investigations. He is the department master range instructor, general topics instructor, and certified Sig Sauer and AR-15 armorer. He will be filling the vacancy that was created by the promotion of Kozlowski to sergeant.

Chief Rich said he recommended both men for the promotions.

At the regularly scheduled village board meeting, Chief Rich discussed several topics regarding police presence within the village. In relation to messages Rich has received about the recent increase in police presence on Main Street, he noted that the intended purpose is to lessen the number of car accidents along the drag. The additional police are meant to reduce the overall volume of speeders and distracted drivers in the area. Rich also said that he has contacted the New York State Department of Transportation and requested that they inspect the area for proper signage.