Goshen police tackle DUIs, scams, and active shooter training

Goshen Village Police Chief Ryan Rich gave a rundown of recent actions taken by his department during the month of February. Incidents ranged from DUIs to E-Z Pass scams.

On February 8, police stopped a vehicle on Clowes Avenue for a speed violation. The stop resulted in the following charges against the driver: aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of a child. The driver was released with an appearance ticket to return to Goshen Village Court.

On February 10, the Goshen Village Police Department was alerted to an E-Z Pass phishing scam whereby victims receive a fake text message claiming they had unpaid toll violations. According to Chief Rich, these messages were received from out-of-state or international area codes and included links to websites that appear to be legitimate. “Please be aware that fraudulent messages may appear to be from a trustworthy source but are designed to trick the user into disclosing sensitive, private, or confidential information,” Chief Rich said in his report. “If you suspect you’ve received a fraudulent E-Z Pass email, you can verify it with E-Z Pass customer service directly. If you believe you have been the victim of fraud, report it to your local police agency.”

On February 12, patrols responded to the area of North Church St. and West Main St. for a two-car motor vehicle accident that resulted in one driver being issued a ticket for failing to yield the right of way at the intersection.

On February 13, police stopped a vehicle for various vehicle and traffic violations on Route 17. The driver was charged with driving while ability impaired and released to appear in Goshen Village Court.

On February 14, officers investigated an order of protection violation. One person was arrested for criminal contempt in the second degree, arraigned in the City of Middletown Court, and released to appear in court on a later date.

Also on February 14, police arrested a person for a bench warrant out of the City of Middletown Court. That person was turned over to Middletown police.

On February 17, police stopped a vehicle on Greenwich Ave. for traffic violations. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and released with a future court date.

Also on February 17, members of the department participated in an active shooter response training at the Goshen High School.

On February 19, police stopped a vehicle on North Church St. for traffic violations. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated before being released to appear in Goshen Village Court.

On February 20, police stopped a vehicle on Main St. for traffic violations and arrested the driver on the charge of driving while intoxicated. The driver was released to appear in Goshen Village Court on a later date.