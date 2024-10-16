Goshen police seize over 100 animals from Scotchtown Ave home

A Goshen man is under investigation after more than 100 animals living in “unsanitary conditions” were seized from his Scotchtown Avenue home earlier this month, Town of Goshen Police said.

A search warrant, executed Oct. 8 as part of an investigation into animal cruelty, found guinea hens, chickens, and rabbits living in filth in the home’s garage, rear deck and backyard, according to police.

Officers at the scene described finding “filthy habitats” with many animals having a lack of appropriate care along with not having food and water. Police believed “there was a direct and immediate threat to the health and safety of the animals” at the residence.

“We speak for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute,” Town of Goshen Police Chief James Post said. “That goes for animals as well as people.”

Police were assisted by volunteers from the Warwick Valley Humane Society, which is now caring for the animals.

“After veterinary examinations, most of the chickens are chronically emaciated,” said Warwick Valley Humane Society President Suzyn Barron. “Right now, we are feeding them and giving them the medical attention that they need.”

Barron added that the animals – 56 rabbits and 57 chickens – will remain at Warwick until further notice.

“I’m not sure what this person was doing with all of these animals,” she said. “I think his intention was to have a farm, but you have to have the property to have a farm, and you have to be licensed to have a farm. These animals were on a residential property and kept in deplorable conditions.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no charges had been filed as of this writing.