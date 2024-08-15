Goshen man sentenced to 18 years to life in child rape case

On Wednesday, August 14, Craig Merlock, 45, of Goshen, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 18 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to predatory sexual assault against a child, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced. Hoovler’s team had recommended a sentence of 25 years to life in prison, which is the maximum sentence permitted by law. As part of the sentence, Merlock will also be registered as a sex offender under the New York Sex Offender Registration Act (SORA).

According to Hoovler, at the plea proceedings, Merlock admitted that on July 24, 2023, he engaged in “oral sexual conduct with an individual who was less than 13 years old.”

Hoovler thanked the New York State Police and their Computer Crimes Unit, and the Orange County Child Abuse Investigation Unit for their assistance with the investigation.

“The admitted conduct of this defendant rightfully resulted in one of the strongest punishments available to the justice system,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “While nothing could ever restore to the victim what was lost by the defendant’s actions, it is nonetheless important to the safety of our community that this offender is removed from society for as long as possible. I thank the dedicated investigators for their hard work which uncovered this defendant’s crimes. My office, together with our law enforcement partners, will never cease in our pursuit of sexual predators. We will continue to provide support for victims of sexual assault and seek to hold offenders accountable for their actions.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Purcell.