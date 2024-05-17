Goshen man pleads guilty in child rape case

On Wednesday, May 15, Craig Merlock, 45, of Goshen pled guilty in Orange County Court to predatory sexual assault against a child, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced. Hoovler’s office will request that he be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison when his sentencing hearing takes place on August 14, 2024, which is the maximum sentence permitted by law.

Under the plea agreement announced when Merlock pled guilty, the court agreed to impose a sentence of 18 years to life in prison. As part of the sentence, Merlock will also be registered as a sex offender under the New York Sex Offender Registration Act (SORA).

According to court filings, at the plea proceedings, Merlock admitted that on July 24, 2023, he engaged in “oral sexual conduct with an individual who was less than 13 years old.”

Hoovler thanked the New York State Police and their Computer Crimes Unit for their investigation which led to Merlock’s arrest. District Attorney Hoovler also thanked the Orange County Child Abuse Investigation Unit for their assistance with the investigation.

“The violation of a child’s innocence by vile sexual acts must be met with the strongest punishments available to the justice system,” said Hoovler. “The only adequate way to address such wicked conduct is to remove offenders such as this one from society. I commend the dedication of the skilled investigators who uncovered this defendant’s crimes. My office, together with our law enforcement partners will never cease in our pursuit of sexual predators. We will continue to provide support for victims of sexual assault and seek to hold offenders accountable for their actions.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Purcell.