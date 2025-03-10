From DWIs to injured owls, the latest from the Goshen Village PD

Goshen Village Police Chief Ryan Rich issued his regular report detailing the actions taken by his department in recent weeks. The department tackled several DWIs, wrong-way parkers, an electrical issue, and an injured owl, among other actions.

On February 25, after police stopped a vehicle on Matthews Street for a traffic violation, they learned that the driver had a suspended driver’s license with 13 active suspensions. The driver was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and released on multiple traffic tickets to return to Goshen Village Court.

On February 26, police stopped a vehicle on Matthews Street for a traffic infraction. The driver was found to be intoxicated and arrested for DWI before being released on traffic tickets to return to Goshen Village Court.

On February 28, the police department received a complaint regarding vehicles parking in the wrong direction on residential streets. Residents are reminded that vehicles parked on the street must park in the same direction as traffic movement, as per NYS law. Parking facing the wrong direction is unsafe and interferes with the flow of traffic. Patrols will be enforcing this.

On February 28, police stopped a vehicle for nearly causing a traffic accident on North Church Street. According to Chief Rich’s report, the driver was found to be impaired by alcohol and arrested for DWI before being released on traffic tickets to return to Goshen Village Court.

Also on February 28, as a result of a three-month investigation, police arrested a suspect for criminal possession of a forged instrument, petit larceny, and criminal possession of a forged instrument after depositing fraudulent checks at Berkshire bank. That person was released on an appearance ticket to return to Goshen Village Court.

On March 1, patrols discovered low voltage utility wires on North Church Street causing a safety hazard. Officers secured the area and notified Frontier who responded and repaired the wires.

On March 6, police stopped a vehicle on Craigville Road for speeding and found the driver to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested for DWI and later released on traffic tickets to appear back in Goshen Village Court.

On March 7, officer Nicholas Torino assisted volunteer fireman Brian Gallo with removing an injured owl out of the roadway. The bird was transported to an animal rehabilitation facility.