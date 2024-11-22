Chester, Goshen first responders honored by county

Orange County hosted the Meritorious Service Awards reception on November 6, at the Graham Skea Lodge at Stony Ford Golf Course in Montgomery. The awards celebrate community leaders in the following categories: Law Enforcement, Fire Services, Emergency Medical Services, E-911, and Military Services.

“I am so proud of the incredible work that our first responders do to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents,” said Neuhaus. “These stories are wonderful examples of selfless service to our community.”

“It’s certainly an honor for me to help recognize some of the incredible work that our first responders are doing day in and day out for the residents of Orange County,” said Rob Doss, deputy commissioner - police liaison of Orange County Emergency Services. “The dedication, professionalism, and selflessness shown by the awardees is commendable. Congratulations to everyone that was recognized by County Executive Neuhaus.”

According to the county, each recipient awarded has made a positive impact in our community and “embody the true spirit of service.”

Some of the locally based 2024 Meritorious Service Award recipients and the reason for their recognitions, as stated by the county, can be found below:

Law Enforcement

1. Chester Village Police Detective Anthony Grosso and Lauren Savino with the Orange County Stop DWI and Traffic Safety Program: Earlier this year, Detective Grosso and Lauren Savino collaborated with the Orange County Executive’s Neuhaus’ Office; the Orange County Department of Health; the New York State Police; the New York State Office of Cannabis Management; the New York State Office of Tax and Finance; the New York National Guard Counterdrug Program; and police departments in Blooming Grove, the village and town of Goshen, Woodbury, Monroe, and Highland Falls to investigate the sale of illegal/prohibited products in smoke shops.

The investigation found that several locations throughout the county were selling illegal items such as flavored vapes, cannabis, and edibles. The illegal items were seized and stores were closed or fined.

2. Chester Town Police Department Sgt. Josh Dugan and officers Robert Stack and Nigel Balgobin, and Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy James Rosengrant: On August 1, 2024, at around 4:30 p.m., Orange County 911 received a report of an assault in progress involving a stabbing at a Chester residence. Officers arrived to find a man stabbed in the chest. Officer Stack and Sheriff Deputy Rosengrant began to perform CPR. After about two minutes of CPR, the victim regained a pulse and exhibited some short, quick breaths. Rosengrant applied a makeshift chest seal over the puncture wound. Over the next several minutes the victim regained consciousness and was able to breathe and speak on his own by the time EMS arrived on the scene.

Sgt. Dugan checked the immediate area and located the suspect attempting to leave the area on a bicycle. He was immediately placed into custody without further incident. Officer Balgobin helped secure the crime scene and identified and interviewed witnesses for the prosecution.

3. Orange County Deputy Sheriff Joseph Carey: On August 21, 2024, while off duty, Sheriff’s Deputy Carey spotted a car versus motorcycle crash. Deputy Carey stopped to assist the lone EMT who was rendering aid to a critically injured motorcyclist. Deputy Carey applied three tourniquets to the individual’s legs, held pressure on his additional injuries, and monitored his condition until additional medical personnel arrived on scene. The motorcyclist was transported to Westchester Medical Center, where he underwent several surgeries. His physicians told his wife that he would not have survived the crash without the immediate lifesaving aid.

Fire Services

Warwick, Pine Island and Goshen fire departments: On December 16, 2023, the Warwick Fire Department was dispatched to a working structure fire at 66 Joens Road. While hot spots were being doused and overhaul was being performed, safety officer Andrew Schork suffered a medical emergency on the scene and collapsed at the front door. EMS was requested immediately while members of the Warwick, Pine Island, and Goshen fire departments’ FAST Team rushed to assist Schork. The assisting firefighters saw that Schork was in cardiac arrest and began CPR. An AED was brought to the first-attending firefighters, and a shock was administered. Within minutes Schork was awake and talking. He was taken to Garnett Medical Center and within two weeks was released.