Bus rolls over with students on board, minor injuries reported

On Monday, March 10 at around 7:53 a.m. members of the Town of Warwick Police Department were dispatched with Pine Island EMS and the Pine Island and Florida fire departments to a reported rollover motor vehicle accident in the area of 421 Pulaski Highway involving a school bus with students on board, resulting in the temporary closure of the roadway.

In its announcement, the Warwick police said, “It initially appears that the bus left the road for an unknown reason then went into an embankment and rolled onto its side.”

According to the police report, the first responders arrived to find the bus on its side; nine students ranging from 6 to 12 years old, along with the driver and the bus monitor, had self-extricated and appeared to have minor injuries. Five students and the monitor were transported to Garnett Health Medical Center in Middletown and the remaining four students and the bus driver were transported to St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick — all with non-life-threatening injuries, per the police report. The West Point Tours bus was enroute to the BOCES campus in the Pine Island area from Newburgh.

The Town of Goshen Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police assisted with the investigation, traffic control, and the reunification with the families at the hospitals. Warwick, Goshen, Lenape, and Empress ambulances assisted Pine Island EMS with the treatment and transportation of the injured.

The roadway was reopened by 10 a.m. The investigation is being conducted by the Warwick PD’s Detective Unit and the New York State DOT.