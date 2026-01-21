Youth group shows appreciation for local police

Teens from across the Orange County created packages with homemade chocolate bark, donuts, and cards and packaged them to express their deep appreciation to the local police department for their incredible work done for the community.

Chabad’s CTeen Orange group also wrote cards and presented the gifts to the Monroe Police Department for Cop Appreciation night for High School teens, which was held at the Chabad House in Monroe. The event included an educational presentation with a police dog, the opportunity for teens to ask the officers questions, and an array of “competitions” of teens versus cops.

For more info on Chabad’s CTeen Orange group, email Chana at chana@chabadorange.com or call 845-782-2770.