Youth group shows appreciation for local police

Orange County. Chabad’s CTeen gave homemade gifts and cards to local officers.

Monroe, NY /
| 21 Jan 2026 | 02:40
    <b>2</b>Chabad’s CTeen group, comprised of teens from across Orange County gather to thank and honor police.
    Members of the Monroe Police Department enjoy an evening of education and fun.
    The Chabad CTeen group listens intently.
    The group learns about police dog handling.
    CTeen leader Lizzie Deskin of Monroe arm wrestles a police officer.
Teens from across the Orange County created packages with homemade chocolate bark, donuts, and cards and packaged them to express their deep appreciation to the local police department for their incredible work done for the community.

Chabad’s CTeen Orange group also wrote cards and presented the gifts to the Monroe Police Department for Cop Appreciation night for High School teens, which was held at the Chabad House in Monroe. The event included an educational presentation with a police dog, the opportunity for teens to ask the officers questions, and an array of “competitions” of teens versus cops.

For more info on Chabad’s CTeen Orange group, email Chana at chana@chabadorange.com or call 845-782-2770.