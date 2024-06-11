Youth Bureau celebrates annual County Executive Awards

Orange County’s Youth Bureau celebrated its 42nd annual County Executive Youth Bureau Awards on Wednesday, June 5, at SUNY Orange in Middletown as approximately 500 guests joined in the celebration of 122 honorees at the event, which included students, youth workers, school-based professionals, local businesses, and county employees.

Many students honored with the Positive Change Leading to Success Award have overcome adversity to be successful and become role models for other youth, per the county announcement. Several youths receiving the Spirit of Success Award have proven to be an inspiration despite significant physical and/or medical difficulties. Other youth who make significant contributions to their communities received the Outstanding Citizenship/Volunteerism/Leadership Award.

Adults, businesses, and community partners were also recognized for their many contributions that make a difference in the lives of young people and their families. The award nominations were submitted at the beginning of spring by Orange County schools, municipalities, and not-for-profit community-based organizations that work with children/youth. Winners were selected by members of the Awards Committee, which consists of current and past members from the Youth Bureau’s Youth Advisory Board.

“This Awards Program is a great way to recognize young people who inspire so many, along with the adults, businesses, and community partners that support children, youth, and families,” said Orange County Youth Bureau Director Rachel Wilson. “This year was extra special as we also celebrated Advisory Board member and Awards Committee Chair Susan Murray-Tetz, who will be retiring after 43 years of dedicated service. Susan helped develop the County Executive’s Awards Program in 1982 and was personally involved in selecting over 3,000 award recipients, most of whom were youth. We appreciate County Executive Neuhaus’ continued support and all our Youth Bureau initiatives. We are grateful for the investments from the County Legislature and New York State Office of Children and Family Services. In addition, donations from the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan’s Friends of the Orange County Youth Bureau fund have helped us provide monetary awards and medals over the years.”