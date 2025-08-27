Young minds flourish at Chabad Hebrew School

Every Sunday morning, the halls of Chabad of Goshen come alive with the lively voices of children ages 5 to 13 as they arrive. What started as a small educational program has blossomed into a vibrant learning community that strengthens Jewish identity while having an absolute blast.

”These kids don’t just learn Hebrew letters and prayers,” Rivkie Borenstein, director of the program said. “We run our program with joy, fun and myriads of arts and activities. They discover their heritage through interactive lessons, holiday celebrations, and hands-on activities that make Judaism come alive.”

The curriculum balances traditional learning with contemporary and fun approaches that resonate with today’s young learners.

Parents consistently praise the program’s warm, inclusive atmosphere.

“Chabad Hebrew School breaths life and community into my daughter every Sunday!” a local parent shared. “She’s gained confidence in her Jewish identity and made wonderful friends,” another parent added.

The school serves families throughout the county welcoming students regardless of background or affiliation. With enrollment steadily growing, Chabad of Goshen’s Sunday Hebrew school continues fostering the next generation of engaged, knowledgeable Jewish youth.

For more information or to register, call (845) 291-0514 or email chabadgoshen@gmail.com.