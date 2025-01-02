x
Year in Photos 2024

We’ve selected our favorite photos from each month this year

| 02 Jan 2025 | 02:05
JANUARY

Steam rises from The Black Dirt Distillery in Pine Island, NY, as whiskey is processed on a frigid winter morning, Tuesday, January 9, 2024. (Photo by Robert G. Breese)

FEBRUARY

A bomb scare at Pine Hollow Way in Chester caused resident evacuations and a visit by the Rockland County Bomb Disposal Unit. One person was taken into custody. (Photo by Lisa Reider)

MARCH

Jackson Schmitt, of Chester at in the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Sammie Finch)

APRIL

On April 16, a structure fire broke out in the Whispering Hills community of Chester. (Photo by Lisa Reider)

MAY

GHS senior Dametrious Esannason set two new records for the school’s track and field. (Photo courtesy the Goshen Central School District)

JUNE

JonPaul Brancato Sr. and his son JonPaul Brancato Jr. run Village Pizza in Goshen, N.Y.

JULY

Members of the Goshen Village Police Department were on hand at the Great American Weekend. (Photo provided)

AUGUST

Jackson Schmitt playing at Chester Commons Park in Chester, NY. (Photo by Sammie Finch)

SEPTEMBER

This image was captured at Oxford Road in Goshen Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Beth Quinn)

OCTOBER

A spooky cemetery filled with tombstones and a tunnel for brave trick-or-treaters awaits on North Church Street, Goshen NY.

NOVEMBER

A girl scout hands over a package of cookies to a local veteran. (Photo courtesy of Allyson Delo)

DECEMBER

$!Holiday Decor in Chester. Photo by Sammie Finch
Holiday Decor in Chester. Photo by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)

Chester, home for the holidays. (Photo by Sammie Finch)