WV Quilters’ Guild awards scholarship to Stephanie Cermak

The Warwick Valley Quilters’ Guild awarded the 2024 Phyllis Klein Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Stephanie Cermak of Valley Central High School, Montgomery, NY.

Applicants from several high schools in three states applied for the scholarship this year. The scholarship is offered to a graduating senior who plans to continue their education in a fiber arts or fine arts field who has also completed at least one course in sewing, textiles, design and/or art during high school.

Guild President Penny Merkel and Scholarship Committee Chair Katie Bisaro attended the awards ceremony on Tuesday, June 11. “The Warwick Valley Quilters’ Guild is thrilled to present Stephanie with this scholarship in acknowledgement of her hard work and creativity. The Guild wishes her the best of luck in all her future endeavors,” stated Bisaro.

Cermak was also a student at the Career & Technical Education Center (CTEC) program in Goshen for two years. According to the Guild, her application “rose above the rest through her dedication to her studies balanced with personal obligations.” In September, Cermak will attend Russell Sage College in Albany to pursue a fine arts degree in interior and spatial design.

The Warwick Valley Quilters’ Guild was established over 40 years ago and draws members primarily from New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. On October 19 and 20, the Guild will hold its biennial quilt show, “Stars of the Valley,” at Sanfordville Elementary School in Warwick. The show will feature a display of over 150 quilts representing the creativity and workmanship of area quilters. Guest speakers, vendors and the popular raffle quilt will also be part of this year’s show. For more information, visit warwickvalleyqg.org.