Workshop. Virtual climate change presentation

Climate Change is part of everyday life - and this reality is even more keenly brought to the forefront near Earth Day, on April 22 when the planet is studied and discussed as to its not-so-faraway future.

Climate Change: From East to West and Pole to Pole - a multi-lecture presentation followed by Q&A - will be presented via zoom on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 by three researcher-scientists who will speak from their knowledge, experience, and constant vigilance on the subject. It will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Presenting will be Curt Stager, a paleoclimatologist from Paul Smith’s College and Pamela Hallock Muller, an oceanographer and geobiologist from the University of South Florida. Sam Bowser, retired senior research scientist at NYS Dep.t of Health’s Wadsworth Center, protistologist and Antarctica polar explorer will moderate the program and articulate the questions from the chatbox.

This presentation offers architects, engineers, and municipal officers the opportunity of receiving one PDH-CEU for attendance and completion of a few short questions. Registration is required for seekers of PDH-CEUs. Register for attendance at cultural@sunyorange.edu with “for PDH-CEU” in the subject line. Only PDH-CEU seekers need to register.

This lecture presentation is free and open to the public. Enter the event through zoom link at https://sunyorange.zoom.us/j/97118353904.

Questions may be directed to cultural@sunyorange.edu or log onto www.sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs.