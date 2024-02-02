Woodside estate listed for $1.25 million

The Woodside estate, at 282 Laroe Road in Chester, is up for grabs... if you have $1.25 million to spare. The iconic farmhouse was carved out of a land preservation deal recently announced by the Orange County Land Trust in January. The deal will allow the public to access the Sugar Loaf Mountain summit, legally, for the first time in the region’s history. But the home on the lot will be sold separately by Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty.

The original lot, previously owned by the Palmer family, totaled about 320 acres. Roughly 310 acres went to OCLT, while the rest of the lot — which includes the 6,600-square-foot farmhouse, an 8,000-square-foot red barn, and a post-and-steel building previously used as a hunting lodge — is being sold separately.

The farmhouse features six bedrooms and four bathrooms, hardwood floors in the front parlor rooms, vaulted beamed wood ceilings, and two fireplaces. The yard includes an in-ground swimming pool, pool shed, and dressing room. It also includes forced air, gas heating, well, and septic.