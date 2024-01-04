x
Winter chronicles

As we brace for colder months ahead, The Chronicle asked readers and local historical societies to share vintage winter photos with the paper.

| 04 Jan 2024 | 12:55
    Durlands Square, late 1800s. Photo courtesy the Chester Historical Society
  • $!Erie Station circa 1900. Photo courtesy the Chester Historical Society
  • $!“The Big Snow,” March 1, 1914. Photo courtesy the Chester Historical Society
  • $!December 8, 2002, Tree Lighting. Photo courtesy the Chester Historical Society
  • $!Two girls behind the church in Sugar Loaf on a snowy Easter Sunday. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
  • $!Creamery Pond, 1945. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
  • $!A group of kids ice skating at Creamery Pond in 1950. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
  • $!Helen and Grimaldi “James” Mari, skiing in the ‘30s at Glenmere. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
  • $!Diane Westerveld skiing at Glenmere, 1949. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
  • $!Robert Mari and Diane Mari Westerveld playing in the snow in Sugar Loaf, 1945. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
  • $!Diane Westerveld on the ice. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
  • $!Sugar Loaf in winter, 1940s. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
  • $!Sugar Loaf in winter, 1940s. Photo courtesy the Sugar Loaf Historical Society
  • $!Sugar Loaf village in snow, possibly from 1925. Photo courtesy the Chester Historical Society
  • $!An early 1940s aerial shot of Wright Family Farm. “I’m not sure who the photographer or the pilot was, but there were a few pilots in the family,” said Brian Wright, who submitted the photo.
