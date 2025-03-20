Wentworth named Principal of the Year

The School Administrators Association of New York State (SAANYS) has named Goshen Intermediate School Principal Dr. Matthew Wentworth its 2025 elementary school Principal of the Year, it was announced at the March 17 Goshen School Board meeting.

Goshen Intermediate School educates students from grades three through five. On the school website, Wentworth says, “At heart, I am an elementary educator driven by the belief that education should ignite curiosity and cultivate a love for learning throughout life. At GIS, we embrace mistakes as chances to grow, building resilience in every child.”

Upon receiving congratulations at the Goshen School Board meeting, Wentworth said, “Thank you to my family. Your love has grounded me. This recognition belongs to the staff and faculty at Goshen Intermediate School and to the community. You inspire us daily and remind us why our work matters.”

He told The Chronicle, “My job is definitely student-oriented and focused. I believe in delegating responsibility, so I allow the staff and faculty to do the work and I just enjoy the ride.”

Wentworth will be recognized on May 2 at the SAANYS Awards Dinner and again by the New York State Board of Regents in October. In the fall, he will also travel to the White House along with other principals being recognized for the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) national celebration.