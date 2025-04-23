‘We remain determined and focused’

Upwards of to 75 people lined Main Street in the Village of Goshen from the Harriman Fountain on the village green down to the Orange County Government Center Saturday to protest actions of the Trump Administration.

“We remain focused and determined,” said organizer Yasmin Alicea-Davila, the executive director of Small Steps Upwards Inc. in Goshen.

The gathering in Goshen was but one example of opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration who took to the streets of communities large and small across the U.S. on Saturday, decrying what they see as threats to the nation’s democratic ideals.

The disparate events ranged from a march through midtown Manhattan and a rally in front of the White House to a demonstration at a Massachusetts commemoration of “the shot heard ’round the world” on April 19, 1775, marking the start of the Revolutionary War 250 years ago.

The more than 700 planned events were part of the “50501” movement, a decentralized campaign that began on Reddit and got its name from a Feb. 5 push for “50 protests in 50 states on 1 day.” That effort led to anti-Trump protests at state capitol buildings across the nation. Hunter Dunn, a spokesperson for 50501, described the group as a “pro-democracy, pro-Constitution, anti-executive-overreach, nonviolent grassroots movement.”