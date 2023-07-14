Warwick. Tickets still available for St. Stephen’s multi-parish raffle

The Church of St. Stephen the First Martyr in Warwick is participating in a multi-parish raffle coordinated by Catholic Parish Initiatives located in Connecticut with a grand prize of a $30,000 American Express Gift Card.

Through its participation, St. Stephen’s will receive 50 percent of total ticket sales; $24,000 was raised through this raffle in 2022. For those buying tickets, 50 percent of the ticket purchase is tax deductible.

In addition to the grand prize, more than 20 other gift card prizes will also be awarded.

Tickets are $25 each.

Raffle tickets are available for sale at St. Stephen’s parish office in the Parish Community Center located at 228 West St. Extension (the former St. Stephen-St. Edward school building across from Warwick Valley Middle School) during regular business hours on Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and after all Masses on the weekends until Sunday, July 30. Cash, check and Venmo are accepted for payment.

The raffle will be drawn on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m. and may be viewed live at www.parishraffle.com.

For more information, call St. Stephen’s parish office at 845-986-4028 during regular business hours or email info@ststephenchurchwarwick.org.