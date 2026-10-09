Warwick ends contract with Flock Safety

“The Town of Warwick has made the decision not to renew our contract with Flock Safety for its automated license plate reader (ALPR) systems, effective August of this year,” Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer announced at the Oct. 8 board meeting.

ALPR cameras have been in the news in recent months due to privacy concerns. Flock Safety cameras are among the most controversial license plate readers because they can share data with other agencies: Approximately 40 percent of police agencies in the country use Flock – 75 percent of which opt to share their data with other agencies across the country.

Critics say Flock cameras violate the right to privacy because a police officer can theoretically search a license plate in New York, and see everywhere that car has recently been scanned by a Flock camera across the country. (Click here to read our story about local ALPR cameras in Orange County).

At the Oct. 8 board meeting, Dwyer said Warwick did not opt in to share its data with other agencies using the Flock system, and emphasized that the cameras were not misued by police.

“The town maintained ownership and control of its data, which was automatically deleted after 30 days. That information was not made available to outside entities,” he said.

Cameras in Warwick

The Town of Warwick signed a contract with Flock Safety in 2024 to install and host 10 cameras at the cost of $30,000 per year. It was originally funded with grant dollars, according to Dwyer.

According to records the Warwick Advertiser received via a FOIL request this summer, Warwick’s Flock cameras scanned approximately 40,000 vehicles daily. Between April 18 and May 18 2026, the Warwick police depatment searched its Flock database approximmately 600 times. The searches were made to investigate:

- 262 traffic infractions

- 166 drugs or narcotics suspects

- 35 larcenies or thefts

- 29 burglaries or cases of breaking and entering

- 17 hit and runs or car accidents

- 17 welfare checks

- 16 stalking suspects

- 12 missing/endangered persons or runaways

- 9 domestic assault or battery cases

- 6 criminal motor vehicle offenses, such as road rage or reckless driving

- 6 DUIs (or related DWI, etc. offenses)

- 5 weapons offenses

- 4 threats or harrassment offenses

- 3 wanted persons, arrest warrants or fugitives

- 3 cases of destruction, damage or vandalism

- 3 tresspassing offenses

- 2 stolen property offenses

- 2 sex offenses

- 1 motor vehicle theft

- 1 assault/battery offense

Transparency

Dwyer emphasized that license plate readers are not new to Warwick, and said that the police department has been using them for decades. “What has changed, however, is the sophistication of that technology,” said Dwyer

“As the agreement came up for renewal, the town board carefully evaluated several factors, including the ongoing financial commitment, the benefits to law enforcement, and perhaps most importantly: the concerns and feedback we received from our residents regarding privacy, and how this technology could potentially be used.”

Dwyer emphasized that the original decision to install the cameras was a public one, discussed at a public town board workshop, then approved by vote at a public meeting.

“The decision to implement this technology was not made in secret, and neither is our decision to discontinue it,” said Dwyer.

“Good government requires us to listen, evaluate, and when appropriate, change course,” he added. “Listening to residents does not mean every concern reflects an actual violation or misuse of technology. It means recognizing that public trust is just as important as the tools we use to serve and protect our community.”

Police support decision

At the board meeting, Police Chief John Rader said that his department supports the town’s decision to end its program with Flock Safety.

“While we have had success using the system since it was implemented in August of 2025, we also recognize the local and national concerns that developed surrounding Flock and automated license plate reader technology.”

Rader said the Flock cameras “provided us with an additional investigative tool,” and that they did help officers “develop leads and ultimately solve crimes.”

Both Dwyer and Rader emphasized that the Warwick Police Department did not misuse the cameras or break policy.

“Our decision to not renew this agreement should not be interpreted as a criticism of our police department,” he said. “I remain confident in their professionalism and commitment to public safety.”

Rader and Dwyer expressed thanks to the residents who called the police department and the town to express their concerns.

Next steps

“I want to emphasize that this is not the end of technology in law enforcement,” said Rader. “Technology is evolving at an incredible pace, and we will continue to research and evaluate the technology available to us.”

“At the end of the day our goal remains the same,” said Rader, “To provide the best possible police service for our residents of Warwick.”