Wanted: Brave souls in support of Special Olympic athletes

Organizers of this year’s Orange County Polar Plunge – scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9, at Earl Reservoir in Woodbury – are looking for brave souls who don’t mind battling a chill or two for a good cause.

The event kicks off at noon and consists of teams of people or individuals who come together to pledge their monetary support for local Special Olympics New York athletes before taking the plunge (or virtual plunge) into the icy fall waters of the Earl Reservoir. On-site registration runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

“Last year was our first event at Earl Reservoir and we raised $28,000 which was fantastic,” said Teresa Gilli, director of development at Special Olympics New York, Hudson Valley Region. “There were 71 participants on 13 teams. My goal is to at least double that this year. Our sponsorships have grown and right now we are looking to grow our Cool School Challenge from last year, which Minisink won. The winning school, or team at a school, gets bragging rights for a year in the form of a trophy, championship shirt, and a pizza party.”

Prior to last year, the plunge was at Greenwood Lake but moved to Woodbury to due greater parking and ease of access. The idea to move it to Earl Reservoir came from Brandon Calore, a member of the Woodbury Town Council.

“This is a great event for a great cause,” Calore said. “It gets the community involved. It gets local businesses involved and our athletes are better off for it. The Special Olympics is near and dear to my heart, and I am proud to be involved. I am proud to have a Team Woodbury and we look forward to this being a success. Someone can make a Team Cornwall. A fire department can make a team. We encourage our local schools to get involved and create teams and compete. This is for the athletes. It starts with the athletes and ends with the athletes.”

Special Olympics fundraising events in Orange County have increased in recent years thanks, in large part, to Eric and Autumn Lunser, who helped start the Law Enforcement Torch Run in Middletown and the polar plunge in Greenwood Lake upon moving here from the Rochester area.

The money raised through Special Olympics fundraisers such as the polar plunges goes directly to supporting the athletes as they compete in the 40 or so events held throughout the year. With some 3,200 Special Olympics athletes in the Hudson Valley region alone, every dollar counts.

“We never charge our athletes or their families or caregivers to participate in any of our program events that they compete in throughout the year,” Gilli said. “They compete in sports like softball, horseback riding, soccer, track and field. New York has calculated that it costs anywhere from $300 to $500 per athlete per year.”

One of those athletes is Will Smith, who finds time to work alongside Gilli when he is not competing in floor ball, basketball, track and field, softball, bowling, volleyball, or golf.

“I have been involved in Special Olympics for 26 years, primarily as an athlete but for the past five years I have worked in our Hudson Valley Region alongside Teresa and a phenomenal team,” said Smith, whose twin sister Becky is also involved in Special Olympics. “What I would love to see out of our plunge this year is more growth and participation. While I will be on hand helping Teresa, you may see me jump in. That is something on my Special Olympics bucket list.”

Gilli said that while the official suggested donation is $150 to take the plunge, any donation, no matter how large or small, is encouraged. She added that the polar plunges are controlled environments with EMS and warm beverages on hand. This event will feature a DJ and food donated by Stop and Shop.

“I’ve had a woman who was 82 years old who put a finger in the water, and she raised $2,000,” Gilli said. “Not everybody has to take the ‘plunge’ to participate.”

For more information or to register for this year’s Orange County Special Olympics Polar Plunge, visit events.nyso.org/site/TR?fr_id=3080&pg=entry.