Wallkill East Rotary announces 11th annual Turkey Trot

The 11th annual Turkey Trot will be held this year on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 28, 2024, at the Galleria Mall at Crystal Run in Middletown.

“One of the most celebrated Thanksgiving traditions in the Hudson Valley is the annual Turkey Trot which is an early morning fun run (or walk),” said John Fellenzer, event chair of the Wallkill East Rotary Turkey Trot. “More than $160,000 has been raised over the last decade and reinvested in community charities and Wallkill East Rotary’s scholarship fund,” he added.

The route begins at the movie entrance of the Galleria and is a 5K, allowing athletes a competitive opportunity for awards and prizes. Many families and individuals dress up in turkey costumes and hats, making it a spirited event for all. There are awards for best individual costumes, family/team costume award, and best hat award. All participants receive a certificate of participation.

Registration is going on now, along with discount rates for groups of four or more. Registration is available online at OrangeTurkeyTrot.com. While participants can register online through November 24, late registration is available on the morning of the Turkey Trot. Registration is $35 for people 13 years and older, $25 for military/veterans and first responders, $25 for kids 12 and under, and $120 for a family of four.

Last year nearly 450 people participated in the Turkey Trot, from infants to senior citizens – and a few of our four-legged friends. The Turkey Trot is a rain or shine event.

To learn more about the event organizers, visit them on Facebook @Wallkill East Rotary or online at wallkilleastrotary.org. For questions about the Turkey Trot, contact John Fellenzer via email at RotaryTT@fellp.com or call 845-978-0511.