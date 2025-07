On the heels of the six-week “Walk into Summer Challenge” program comes a new walking challenge.

The latest “Walking Challenge” will kick off at the end of August and run into September. The group of supportive and motivating walkers are all about prioritizing wellness one step at a time.

To sign up for the new challenge, complete the form at https://shorturl.at/1aeFT.

For more information, email hello@reginahewitt.com or call (845) 222-6624.