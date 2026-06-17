Voters approve revised Goshen Central School District budget

On June 16, voters in the Goshen Central School District approved the district’s 2026–27 budget re-vote proposal of $101,033,650 by a vote of 1,145 to 644. If the vote did not pass, the district would have been compelled to adopt a more restrictive contingency budget.

The budget includes a 4.35 percent spending increase and a 2.8 percent tax levy increase over the current school year. The spending plan maintains and enhances academic programs and athletic opportunities for next year.

The budget reallocates funding to support additional classes and course offerings at Goshen High School, the district said. Additional investments have also been made to strengthen art programs, music equipment, theater and co-curricular activities across all four schools.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, thank you to the Goshen Central School District voters for their continued support and for entrusting us with the care and education of our students,” said Interim Superintendent Thomas Bongoivi.