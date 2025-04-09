Voters approve plan for new Troutbrook Firehouse

Voters in the Chester Fire District voted Tuesday to authorize the construction of a new Trout Brook Firehouse, including the construction of a temporary firehouse at the same location, to be used until the new firehouse is built.

“The bond passed,” Chester Fire District Chairman Peter Guastamacchia said Tuesday night. “There were 247 voters – 188 yes votes and 59 no votes.”

According to attorney Scott Dow of Kornfeld, Rew, Newman & Simeone, the Trout Brook Road project, located at 712 Lakes Road in Monroe, will be the cornerstone of the capital plan. Funds will also be put towards the construction of additions to the Sugar Loaf Firehouse, located at 1408 Kings Highway in Sugar Loaf, and for the construction alterations/improvements to the Walton Firehouse, located at 81 Main St. in Chester.

Estimates put the costs of the capital projects at no greater than $15 million. To pay for the capital projects, the fire district was seeking voter approval of up to $12 million for a bond, with $3 million being appropriated from the fire district capital reserve.

According to figures provided by Chester Fire District, the estimated tax increase for Chester residents in the fire district will be $131.69 a year, for residents in the Town of Blooming Grove, an increase of $163.05 can be expected and Goshen residents in the fire district can expect a tax increase of $156.37 a year.

These increases would be per year over a 30-year period.

“Now we touch base with the lawyer, find a bond company, the architect will put it out for a bid and when the bids come back, we open the bids,” Guastamacchia said. “It is a process that will likely take at least a month.”