Volunteers needed for AARP tax-aide program

In an annual partnership, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide and the Hudson Valley CA$H Coalition provide free tax preparation services to eligible residents of Orange, Dutchess, and Putnam counties. This initiative primarily benefits seniors and low- to moderate-income households. But they need volunteers to help make each year a success.

As the 2025 tax season approaches, both organizations are actively recruiting volunteers to join this community service. Free training sessions will be held throughout the fall of 2024 and early winter of 2025. Last year the program assisted 6,418 residents, resulting in over $4 million in tax refunds and credits, which the organizers say helped save those residents nearly $1.9 million in tax preparation fees.

Volunteer opportunities are available to individuals of all skill levels. While a background in accounting or finance is helpful, it is not required. Administrative and support roles, such as tax site greeters, program marketing, and appointment support, are also available for those who prefer non-mathematical tasks.

Individuals with computer proficiency and a desire to help others are strongly encouraged to join the volunteer team. Prior experience with tax filing is advantageous but not mandatory. Tax volunteer classes will provide comprehensive training and culminate in IRS certification upon successful completion. The Hudson Valley CASH Coalition is actively seeking bilingual volunteers to better serve Spanish-speaking clients as well.

For more details on volunteering, contact Linda Eddy at 845-475-7500 or leddy@dutchesscap.org or visit hv-cash.org.