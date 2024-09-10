Village sets public hearing for short-term rental law

New by-laws governing the use of short-term rentals in the village of Chester are set for a public hearing on October 7. The village board voted at its September 9 meeting to set the hearing. Normally meetings are held on the second Monday of the month but next month the second Monday is Columbus Day, so October 7 was chosen.

The proposed law will limit short-term rental properties to areas zoned residential multifamily and ban additional guests not on the rental agreement from showing up — in essence banning parties. Short-term rental owners must be registered with the village and gain a permit. A price for permits and fines for violations have yet to be decided.

Several residents from single-family housing areas showed up at the meeting to reiterate their discomfort with the large parties being hosted by short-term rental properties in their neighborhoods.

Surveillance

The board also set a special information session to discuss with the community any concerns regarding the installation of surveillance cameras around the village. A state grant paid for the new surveillance systems. Two residents in recent meetings had come to the board expressing concern about their civil liberties. One resident on hand Monday night requested a public hearing be advertised for a discussion on the topic.

Instead, the board made a special meeting for September 23 at 7 p.m. at Village Hall. The police chief will be on hand along with the board of trustees to answer any concerns the community may have about the new cameras that will be watching them.

Conservation

Representatives from the Conservation Advisory Council — a joint town and village of Chester initiative — spoke to the board at Monday’s meeting. Martine DePasquale gave an overview of what the CAC has been doing on behalf of the community, while Bill Green and Langdon Morris encouraged the village to join the town in forming a tree commission, charged with planting trees in appropriate places.

Other business

Jane Dysinger spoke to promote the Repair Café scheduled for Saturday, November 2 at the Senior Center on Laroe Road. A Repair Café is an event in which residents volunteer to repair household items for other residents. Dysinger said some common household items that are repaired include lamps, vacuums, woodwork, jewelry, and bicycles. If you are interested in being a “repair coach,” call 845-610-3130 or email chesteradvisory@gmail.com.

Two police officers were given awards for action in the line of duty, as they broke up a dog fight and stopped the bleeding of a wounded onlooker, potentially saving their life. Officers Jared Bulson and Ryan Smith were honored with plaques and recognition from Chief Timothy McGuire and the village board.

Also, the mayor mentioned that a noise ordinance is in the works and will be brought to a public hearing at a future meeting.