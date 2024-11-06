Village revises short-term rental law, proposes ban

The village of Chester has revised its new law on short-term rentals to propose a total ban on the practice. Previously the village had proposed allowing short-term rentals in condos and banning it in single-family homes. The public hearing on the matter continued November 4 at Village Hall and will remain open at least through December 9.

The law permits the operation of bed and breakfasts because the owner is on-site. Resident Stacy Mott doesn’t own a bed and breakfast but has a two-unit rental property on her site and wanted to know if she could continue to do short-term rentals at her home. She said she did not want to go back to long-term rentals due to bad experiences.

Building inspector John Orr said the village would have the ability to look at individual cases and possibly make an exception for her because she lives on the property where the rentals take place. Trustee Alan Battiato said he was worried making such an allowance would open a door for other homeowners to make the same request, turning a “black and white” issue into a “gray area.”

Other business

In other news, the village enacted a new law at the prompting of the state requiring notification to village employees if their records are requested by a citizen or the press. Senator James Skoufis introduced the law in the state and has received criticism that the notification policy is anti-transparency.

The police department secured a $175,000 grant to purchase equipment and $120,000 in ARPA funding was allocated: $70,000 for sewers and $50,000 for the water system.

John Orr announced the Chester Mall (ShopRite) would be installing a new sidewalk.