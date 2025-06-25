Village police receive Sensory Bag donations

The Village of Goshen Police Department has received a generous donation of six sensory bags for patrol cars from Goshen Goshen Intermediate School and Scotchtown Avenue Parent Teacher Organizations. The bags are thoughtfully designed to support children on the autism spectrum during interactions with police.

Each bag includes a weighted blanket, fidget toys, noise-reducing headphones, communication charts, and more — all to help create a calming and supportive environment when it’s needed most.

The department thanked Officer Darren Swenson, who is specially trained in this area. His continued efforts reflect the department’s strong commitment to community policing and engaging with youth of all abilities, a statement read.

GIS and SAS PTO representatives Heather Rafferty Savatta, Sandra and Daniella Diaz visited the Police Department, offering continued support of the community.