Village police officer honored during special board meeting

A special meeting of the Goshen Village Board was held on May 22 to honor Sgt. Christopher Smoulcey on his retirement after 15 years of service with the Village of Goshen Police Department.

“Sgt. Smoulcey, the man of the evening. We’re sad to see you go,” Goshen Village Mayor Molly O’Donnell said as he entered the meeting room. “We are here tonight to honor you and thank you for your service.”

Smoulcey’s retirement was effective May 27, 2023.

A graduate of Marlboro High School who earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from SUNY Oswego, he previously served with the Town of Marlboro and the Town of Lloyd Police Departments. While serving four years in the United States Air Force, Smoulcey maintained F-15 aircraft.

His accomplishments while on the Goshen Police Department include certified emergency medical technician instructor, basic life support instructor, child safety seat technician, general topics instructor, and civilian response to active shooter instructor and accreditation manager. In 2018, while serving as a school resource officer in the Goshen School District, Smoulcey was promoted to sergeant and was given the job of designing the school district’s security program.

Chief of Police James Watt praised Sgt. Smoulcey for his school security design plan.

“He stepped right up to design the best security plan. I’m proud of him— it’s quite an accomplishment,” Watt said.

Smoulcey will keep his ties to the police department and school district after retirement when he rejoins the department as a part-time school resource officer.

“I can’t envision a better school/police relationship than we have in Goshen, topped off by leadership by someone like Chris — the character, the charisma, the fortitude and vision that he sees, not only to serve and protect, but to truly love the children the way that he does and the care that he gives to the staff each and every day in the building,” Goshen school superintendent Kurtiss Koates said. “It’s sad to see him go, but glad to know he’s going to be here a bit longer.”

The sergeant’s career accolades include being named Goshen Police Officer of the Year in both 2009 and 2010 for use of CPR and use of a defibrillator to save the lives of two heart attack victims. In 2015, he was again honored for the use of Narcan to save the life of an opioid overdose victim.

Smoulcey received a plaque of commendation from PBA President Robert Kowalski and was presented his retirement badge from Watt, with help from Mary Jane Smoulcey, Sgt. Smoulcey’s mother. The Village of Goshen Board of Trustees and Chief of Police presented the sergeant with a Certificate of Appreciation, giving him “sincere thanks and gratitude” and wishing him “good health, happiness and continued success during his retirement.”

Cutline: The photo is of him (in the middle) and his family members who came to the Board meeting when he was honored.