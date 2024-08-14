Village passes resolution urging DOT to keep Exit 127 open

At their August 12 meeting, the Chester Village Board of Trustees passed a resolution urging the state Department of Transportation (DOT) to keep Exit 127 on Route 17 open.

The trustees warned of excessive traffic at Exit 126 if the rumored plan to close the exit is fulfilled. The resolution said closure of Exit 127 would be “devastating to the quality of life of the residents of the Village of Chester.”

In other news, the trustees tabled a proposed resolution for a public hearing on short-term rentals. Two members of the board have already come out against short-term rentals in recent months.

The village also appointed Gene Winters to be the new planning board chairman.

Security

The village passed a resolution okaying an agreement with local communications companies to use their property for surveillance cameras recently given to the village via a state grant. This topic came up in public comments after a resident expressed concerns about use of the surveillance cameras.

The resident, who was supported by fellow resident Paul Richardson, said he believed the use of surveillance cameras should be a subject for a public hearing. He claimed a potential abuse of privacy and was concerned about federal agencies using the cameras to spy on people.

Sgt. Gene Iannuzzi of the police department assured the resident that the use would strictly be local and the intent was to monitor for traffic accidents and street crime, not to spy on residences.

Conservation Advisory Council

The village is working with the town on activities related to the Conservation Advisory Council. The village has two members on the council and deputy mayor Elizabeth Reilly is a village liaison to the group, which was initiated by town government. Right now the village is submitting a list of several parcels to the council, which they hope will be eligible for state grants for conservation and preservation.

Other business

Town Councilman Tom Becker attended the August 12 meeting. He informed the village trustees that the town had hired a new building inspector and filled the new assistant building inspector position. He also noted that the town had received three bids on their RFP for ambulance services under the new Chester EMS tax district.

A resident from Walnut St. in the village complained of foul balls from the school district’s ball field landing in his backyard, putting his children at risk. He said he had gotten nowhere with the school district in his quest to eliminate the foul balls and was coming to the village board because he “didn’t know where else to go.” Mayor Christopher Battiato said he would consider making a phone call to potentially help the situation.