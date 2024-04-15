Village passes budget with 2.15% property tax increase

The Chester Village Board of Trustees adopted a new budget for 2024-25 at the April 8 village meeting. Property taxes will increase 2.15% and the total budget will increase from $6,436,363 to $6,772,555 with money from the village’s fund balance being used to keep the tax increase below the tax levy cap.

“It’s getting harder every year, but we’re staying at or below the tax cap,” Mayor Christopher Battiato said.

Other business

Tom Flynn announced that Annual Clean Up Day is coming up on May 11. The rain date is May 18. “It we don’t start cleaning up the community, people are going to drive by and say it’s a dump,” he said.

The village yard sale is scheduled for June 8, with June 9 as the rain date.

Enrollment in summer camp remains open through April 30. Camp is for grades 1-6 and runs July 1 through August 5. It costs $209 per week. The camp is also recruiting counselors 16 years and older. For more information, call Michele Deshler at 845-325-7227.

Chester Village Police Chief McGuire noted during his Chief’s Report that the department has been receiving complaints about EMS response times during the night time hours.

A public hearing on ridgeline protection was kept open through the May 13 village meeting.

Water rates remain unchanged this year.

The village joined the town in passing a resolution urging the state Department of Transportation to prioritize the repairs on the bridge over 17M.

Deputy Mayor Elizabeth Reilly said the Chester Cemetery Association is holding the 11th annual Memorial Day weekend sponsor-a-flag fundraiser. Last year Main Street and other village streets were covered in over 500 flags dedicated in honor or memory of individuals. It costs $5 to sponsor a flag and money is used for the maintenance of Chester Cemetery. To sponsor a flag, call Betty Ann at 845-742-4077.

A resident invited village officials to join town officials for a tree planting ceremony at Carpenter Park on April 26 at 2 p.m. in honor of Arbor Day.

Resident Rodney Mullins said he would like to see a no parking sign at an intersection downtown where it is hard for him to see. He complained about an Airbnb on his street and the village trustees said they would be considering regulations regarding Airbnb-type rentals at an upcoming meeting.

He also complained about people ringing his doorbell seeking to buy his house. He said he put a do not knock sticker on his door as a result, but was still frustrated by these solicitors.