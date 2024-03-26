Village of Goshen to have public budget hearing on April 8

The Village of Goshen held a brief meeting of the village trustees on March 25. Mayor Molly O’Donnell announced that the next meeting would be far busier, with a public hearing on the 2024-25 village budget and the village reorganization meeting for the recently reelected trustees, Chris Gurda and Cynthia Hand, both scheduled for April 8 at 7 p.m.

Other points of business on March 25 included approval of the use of the village green for BOCES graduation on June 18 and approval of a Chabad parade on April 14 from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Chabad is celebrating receiving a new Torah. The parade will start at the village green and march down Main Street to its location at 203 Main Street.

The trustees also approved use of the village green by the Goshen Chamber of Commerce on July 6 and 7 for the Great American Weekend celebration.

The board also approved $19,156 for the purchase of a Mohawk lift for the Department of Public Works. Lastly they approved the installation of a new awning at a local restaurant.

Trustee Scott Wohl asked Goshen Village Police Chief Ryan Rich about graffiti on Greenwich Ave. Rich said he was glad graffiti was the worst of his problems at this time, as opposed to something some serious like violent crime. “It appears like it is coming out of the schools,” he said. The graffiti will be painted over shortly, he noted.