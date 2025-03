The Village of Goshen held an election on Tuesday, March 18 for the position of mayor and two trustee seats. In each case, the candidates were incumbents running unopposed: Molly O’Donnell for mayor, and Jonathan Rouis and Scott Wohl for trustee. There were also two write-in votes for mayor and five write-ins for trustee.

The results per ballot candidate are below:

Mayor

Molly O’Donnell: 144 votes

Trustee (two seats)

Jonathan Rouis: 124 votes

Scott Wohl: 138 votes